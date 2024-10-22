Car hits several pedestrians, food truck in Southeast Austin

article

Several people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians, then hit a food truck in Southeast Austin on Tuesday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 5:30 p.m., first responders responded to a pedestrian crash at 2538 Elmont Dr. They said a car hit several pedestrians then hit a food truck that caught on fire.

Austin Fire said they responded and put out the fire.

Four people were reported injured.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates