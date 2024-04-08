San Marcos police looking for bank robber
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a bank in late March.
The robbery happened just before 2:40 p.m. on Friday, March 29 in the Wonder World Drive area.
The suspect concealed his identity inside the bank and ran away from the area before officers arrived.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 6' or taller with a thin build and long brown hair. He also has a tattoo on his left wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SMPD non-emergency line at 512-753-2108 or Det. Tennant at 512-753-2158.