Caritas of Austin serves hundreds of meals to homeless community

The Brief The FOX 7 Austin team spent the day volunteering at Caritas of Austin Caritas of Austin helps feeds hundreds of people in need



The FOX 7 Austin team spent the day volunteering at Caritas of Austin, serving free meals to hundreds in need. As we learned, it takes a lot of help behind the scenes to keep the community kitchen running.

The backstory:

FOX 7 Austin received a quick training session before rolling up our sleeves and getting to work. We started by prepping the food, chopping fruits and vegetables, cutting up desserts, washing potatoes, and getting them in the oven.

We spent the day helping keep the community kitchen running. It is a place that serves nearly 50,000 people each year, providing a free, nutritious lunch five days a week.

Chef Sebastian has been leading the kitchen for about three years.

"I've always worked in kitchens. My dad is a chef, so since I could walk, I've been in the kitchen," Chef Sebastian said.

After years in corporate kitchens, he said this work feels different.

"It filled all the gaps that I felt like I was missing working in the kitchen," Chef Sebastian said.

It wouldn’t happen without volunteers.

"If we don't have more than six volunteers a day, we can't open the community kitchen," Chef Sebastian said.

As the doors opened, the line moved quickly. We filled trays, passed out drinks, and desserts, and greeted guests.

For many, this is more than just a meal.

"Ninety-five percent of our guests have been coming every day for the last six months, so you do get to know people, you recognize faces," Chef Sebastian said.

Despite the challenges many are facing, Chef Sebastian said there is still plenty of joy inside the walls at Caritas of Austin.

"The folks who come through the line are very appreciative. They're very positive despite what they're currently going through. Everybody's funny, everybody's having a good time. We put music on, people dance and laugh," Chef Sebastian said.

By the end of the shift, the food is gone, the tables are cleaned, and the dishes are put away. A few hours of volunteering helps make sure hundreds of people have a place to turn to for a hot meal.

"It's just nice to work with 15 new people every day who are looking to give back to their community, who are here out of the kindness of their heart, who enjoy being here. It's very, it's humbling. It gives you a different perspective in life," Chef Sebastian said.