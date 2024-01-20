Expand / Collapse search

Carolyn Jackson, former KTBC news personality, dies at 96

We remember the legacy of former KTBC personality Carolyn Jackson, whose passing was announced on Friday by Taylor ISD.

AUSTIN, Texas - Friends, family and fans are remembering the legacy of Taylor High School graduate and former KTBC personality Carolyn Jackson.

Taylor ISD announced her passing on Friday.

The Carolyn Jackson Show: An Austin broadcasting legend at 92

If you lived in Austin in the ’60s and ‘70s you’ll know: Carolyn Jackson was a household name. She hosted The Carolyn Jackson Show right here on KTBC. Using footage digitized by the Texas Archive of The Moving Image, Good Day Austin’s Casey Claiborne interviewed Carolyn and…Carolyn even interviewed Casey.

Jackson graduated from high school in Taylor in 1944. She went on to earn one of the first broadcast degrees offered by the University of Texas.

At a time when men dominated the industry, she became a central Texas star, hosting The Carolyn Jackson Show on KTBC airwaves, and traveled all over the country to interview many of the biggest celebrities of the day.