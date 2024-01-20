Carolyn Jackson, former KTBC news personality, dies at 96

Friends, family and fans are remembering the legacy of Taylor High School graduate and former KTBC personality Carolyn Jackson.

Taylor ISD announced her passing on Friday.

Jackson graduated from high school in Taylor in 1944. She went on to earn one of the first broadcast degrees offered by the University of Texas.

At a time when men dominated the industry, she became a central Texas star, hosting The Carolyn Jackson Show on KTBC airwaves, and traveled all over the country to interview many of the biggest celebrities of the day.