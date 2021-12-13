Cases of COVID-19 omicron variant believed found in Travis County

Health officials say it's believed that the first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been discovered in Travis County.

The University of Texas at Austin Health Services has notified Austin Public Health (APH) of preliminary lab results indicating the presence of the omicron variant in three people. Officials say the lab results will need to be confirmed by genetic sequencing, which will take several days.

Officials say the people who tested positive did not travel internationally which officials say is a strong indication that community transmission of the omicron variant is happening in Austin-Travis County.

Preliminary reports indicate the omicron variant is a highly transmissible form of COVID-19 but officials say it is still too soon to know its severity. Common symptoms caused by the omicron variant include cough, congestion, runny nose, and fatigue, and are the same as other COVID-19 variants. Anyone who feels ill should stay home and get tested.

"As far as we know, the symptoms are the same as for other COVID variants. It seems that we are seeing something that spreads faster. So that’s of concern," said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes.

Public health officials continue to ask people to get tested before gathering or traveling for the holidays and to take precautions to protect themselves. This includes wearing masks, following social distancing practices, staying home if sick, getting fully vaccinated, or receiving a vaccine booster.

Walkes said, "The recommendation is to test regardless, if you're vaccinated or unvaccinated, whether or not you have symptoms, test to make sure that you're not sick before you go."

Officials say the protective measures also apply to those who were diagnosed with COVID-19 previously.

"We are already seeing some increases in our case numbers or community transmission rate has been going up slowly over time," said Walkes. "So this will impact those trends that we're seeing at this point."

HOW TO GET A VACCINE

All three vaccines continue to provide protection from COVID-19 and its variants. Vaccines are readily available at APH and Travis County clinic sites as well as pharmacies, medical offices, and community clinics. Everyone 5 years of age and older can and should get their vaccines.

"It really is time to get out there and get your vaccine. And in doing that, you are choosing to protect yourself and protect your loved ones," said Walkes.

Boosters and third doses are recommended to provide additional protection from COVID-19. As of Friday, Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are available for everyone 16 years and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available for everyone 18 and older.

APH clinics provide COVID-19 vaccinations and testing on a walk-up (no appointment needed) basis. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

Residents can also locate providers in their area using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or they can text their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

