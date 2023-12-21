Cedar Park man assaults several people, sets house on fire: police

A man was arrested in Cedar Park after allegedly assaulting several people and setting fire to a home on Thursday, according to Cedar Park police.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Pagedale Drive in Cedar Park.

Officers discovered neighbors were confronting a man who they say had assaulted several people with a wooden board. Police also discovered that the suspect had significantly damaged a nearby vehicle.

The suspect, 37-year-old Rodney Richard Reed of Cedar Park, was detained by police. While officers were taking the suspect into custody, they saw smoke coming from a nearby residence and discovered a large fire had broken out inside.

Cedar Park firefighters were already on the scene treating one of the assault victims; they immediately mobilized to fight the fire. Crews with the Austin Fire Department also responded to assist.

Reed was arrested for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Crews extinguished the fire, with the residence sustaining significant damage. An arson investigation is ongoing.