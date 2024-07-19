Cedar Park man sentenced to federal prison for illegally selling guns
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A Cedar Park man is going to federal prison for illegal firearms sales.
40-year-old Andrew Pennington was sentenced to one year behind bars and three more years of supervised release.
In 2021, Pennington, who was unlicensed, got caught using a gun broker website to sell guns he had just bought.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives then searched his home and confiscated 32 firearms and over 1,800 rounds of ammo.
Pennington then told the ATF that the last time he had made a sale was 2016, when records showed he had done it as recently as 2021.
In total, Pennigton had bought over 200 guns before he was arrested.