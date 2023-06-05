Police arrest suspect in Cedar Park murder

Cedar Park police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Akira Ross.

Bradley Stanford, 23, was arrested Sunday, June 4 in Ingleside, Texas, two days after police say he shot Ross at a Circle K gas station located at 12020 N. FM 620.

Investigators got a call about the shooting on Friday, June 2 around 9:50 p.m. and found Ross dead in the gas station parking lot.

Police say it does not appear that Ross and Stanford knew each other. They say there was some sort of verbal exchange near her car before Stanford shot her and took off in his vehicle.

Investigators got word that Stanford left the area and they tracked him down to Ingleside, near Corpus Christi.

He was taken into custody with the help of the San Patricio County Tactical Response Team and booked into the San Patricio County Jail.

Stanford is charged with Murder.