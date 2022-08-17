Celebrating culture of Japan at Oita Japan Festival in Austin

The 2022 Oita Japan Festival will be held on August 20 at the Asian American Resource Center.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with performances from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be Japanese food and drink, lots of activities for the kids, cultural education, and more.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other city leaders are expected to attend the welcome ceremony which begins at 12 p.m.

Tickets are limited. Adults are $10 and children 5-12 are $5. Children under 4 are free. You can tickets here.

The Asian American Resource Center is located at 8401 Cameron Road.

Attendees are asked to park across the street at Mt. Sinai Baptist church at 8500 Cameron Road. Overflow parking is at 1520 Rutherford Lane.