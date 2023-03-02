Central Texas school districts cancel afterschool activities due to severe weather

In anticipation of the severe weather Thursday, some Central Texas school districts are canceling or ending afterschool activities early.

Austin ISD

Due to severe weather, Austin ISD is canceling all outdoor afterschool activities Thursday evening.

Hays CISD

Hays Consolidated Independent School District is ending afterschool activities early to give people time to get home before the storm hits.

All afterschool activities will be over by 6:30 p.m. on March 2.

Hays CISD says some activities may be canceled entirely. Be sure to check with your campus or activity sponsor if you have an event.

Jarrell ISD

Jarrell ISD has canceled its 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. games for March 2.

The Junior High Track Meet for March 2 in Rockdale is canceled due to inclement weather this evening.

Lake Travis ISD

All afterschool activities and events scheduled after 6 p.m., March 2, are canceled.

Afterschool Extended Care and Child Development Centers at Lake Pointe and Lake Travis elementary schools will remain open through normal operating hours.

Manor ISD

All outdoor afterschool activities are canceled. Indoor afterschool activities will continue as planned, but will not end later than 6 p.m.

Marble Falls ISD

The high school track meet scheduled March 2 at Lampasas has been canceled due to possible severe weather.

Pflugerville ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, all after-school events and activities are canceled. EDP will stay open for staff and family until 6:30 p.m.

Round Rock ISD

Due to expected inclement weather conditions, all afterschool and extracurricular activities are canceled for March 2.