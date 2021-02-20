Central Texas faces water shortage due to severe winter weather

Central Texas is facing a water shortage after a deadly winter storm hung over the state for a week. Austin is under a boil water notice, and many have no power to boil water or no water at all.

"It's a horrible place that the City is in. Nobody should have to go through it, the people in our community have gone through today without water," said Mayor Steve Adler.

County and City officials have been working around the clock to get water from all over the country and bring it to Austin. "It seems to us that the biggest issue right now is water and the lack of clean drinking water and for some the lack of any water at all," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

So far, the city has secured 13,468 cases of water with more on the way. The County and City have water coming in from different states including Chicago, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama.

"The first step is getting that to shelters, hospitals, Meals on Wheels, places that are serving people who are completely out of water and have no other option. Tomorrow, the goal is to start distributing in a pod system to the wider public," said Judge Brown.

According to Judge Brown, locations for water distribution sites are being discussed. These distribution sites will be set up around Travis County for people to pick up water bottles. More information, including locations and opening times, will be provided Sunday morning.

Until then, Austin Water says those who do have water must conserve. Do not use water for irrigation, washing sidewalks, adding to a pool, or car washes.

Saturday, many car washes were up and running. Judge Brown says now is not the time for that. "People should not be washing their cars or using hoses and frankly, if you can do without using your washing machine, dishwasher, if you do have water, please try not to use those things, try to limit your consumption as much as possible."

According to Austin Water and the Mayor, it may take several days for everyone to get their water back and even longer before Austin is off the boil water notice, but there is help coming.

"It's still going to take some time for us to get everything that people need. Until then we need to hold hands and work together," said County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, Precinct One.