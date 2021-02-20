Travis County judge prohibits car washing services until Feb. 25

Travis County Judge Andy Brown has issued an order prohibiting vehicle washing services until Thursday, Feb. 25 due to the low water supply in the county.

Judge Brown is also calling for Travis County residents to conserve water as much as possible.

"We’re working across the county to ensure water is restored to all of our residents," said Brown. "That is why we’re asking businesses to put their car washing services on hold until we can get this critical water supply to our entire community."

Austin Water reminded customers earlier Saturday that the city is currently under a mandatory water restriction in accordance with the Feb. 17 boil water notice. As of the notice, customers may not do any of the following:

Use water for irrigation or testing of irrigation equipment

Wash vehicles, including at commercial car wash facilities

Wash pavement or other surfaces

Add water to a pool or spa

Conduct foundation watering

Operate an ornamental fountain or pond, other than aeration necessary to support aquatic life

"It is outrageous that at this moment, anyone would be washing a car," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "If you see it, call 311 to report. It has been prohibited in Austin with a $250 fine since the water boil notice of February 17. I appreciate County Judge Brown putting his weight behind a prohibition, too."

Violations of these restrictions should be reported to Austin 3-1-1. Residents can also file a complaint with the Travis County Attorney's office by emailing consumer@traviscountytx.gov or calling 512-854-1289.