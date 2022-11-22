The Central Texas Food Bank will feed nearly 300 families this holiday season

Boxes of food were loaded up in vehicles Tuesday morning at a park along East William Cannon.

The 8,000 pounds of supplies will feed nearly 300 families. The effort provides those, who drove up, something to be thankful for this holiday season.

"It would be hard to make it, especially on our income. And there's a lot of people like us out there that are in very much need. But I ask God every day to help us," said a woman who received a holiday packet of food.

The Central Texas Food Bank organized the distribution in East Austin.

"Unfortunately, the need is not surprising to us when we take a look at what's happening with the economy right now at inflation," said food bank CEO and President Sari Vatske.

Texas Senator John Cornyn was among those working the food line. Cornyn later spoke about the growing family budget food gap.

"We're seeing an average of 20% increase in the various components of what most people would have for their Thanksgiving dinner," said Senator Cornyn.

The Texas Republican is worried that prices could spike again in the New Year, if a rail strike happens.

"We were told before the election, it's interesting, before the election, we were told this problem has sort of been solved and gone away," said Cornyn.

Congressional intervention, blocking a work stoppage, could happen, but Senator Cornyn thinks faster action should be done by the Biden Administration.

"The President has some authorities under emergency circumstances to try to delay this disruption. But you can imagine what would happen to everything from cars to food to you name it, if the rail system in America was disrupted, because it's an essential component of our distribution system to support our economy and national security, too," said Senator Cornyn.

On Tuesday, the supply chain held, at least for now, making this holiday a joyful one, according to a man in the distribution line.

The Central Texas Food Bank provides food in a 21 county coverage area that is twice the size of Massachusetts. Wednesday there will be three food distributions.