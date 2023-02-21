Central Texas Food Bank opens new food pantry in South Austin

The Central Texas Food Bank recently opened a new onsite emergency food pantry at its campus in South Austin as the need for food increases in the area.

FOX 7 Austin got a look at the new facility that features both fresh produce from the on-site garden and shelf-stable foods.

"It's meant to be a resource, a one-stop shop for families in need of assistance coming to receive benefits. We want to make sure that they have a dignified shopping experience, access to fresh and healthy produce, some of which is grown right here in our own garden," said President & CEO Sari Vatske.

The pantry is located at 6500 Metropolis Drive. It’s open from 9 am to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

It’s just one of multiple initiatives the food bank is kicking off to help end hunger in central Texas. The organization is also providing services to help people with SNAP benefits and other government assisted programs. The Benefits and Emergency Services Team at the Central Texas Food Bank is there to help people understand what they qualify for. For help, call 855-366-3401.

Federal food assistance is set to decrease in March. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress increased the value of SNAP benefits for families in need. Those families could lose 50% of their SNAP allotment next month.

The Central Texas Food Bank is also offering a Culinary Training Program to help those interested in finding a job in the food industry. For 12 weeks, folks can learn culinary skills and professional development from all aspects of the restaurant to resume creation. Classes begin March 6, 2023.

To apply for the Culinary Training program, click here.