Central Texas Food Bank reacts to Gov. Abbott's slashing of summer lunch program

Governor Greg Abbott rejected a $60 million budget proposal that would have allowed Texas to join a federal summer lunch program designed to help low-income children.

About 3.7 million children across the state would have qualified.

The summer EBT program would have given qualifying families $120 per child to pay for lunches during the summer months in 2027.

Central Texas Food Bank speaks out

What we know:

The Central Texas Food Bank says this won't affect them directly, but the nonprofit will have to work harder to fill in those gaps.

Even before schools closed for the summer, the nonprofit doubled its services to ensure children have access to nutritious food. They are offering a combination of free daily meals at community food sites and boxed meals for pickup in rural areas.

The food bank will continue providing summer meals at over 60 locations across its 21-county service area until August 8.

Their distribution focuses on rural communities, where food insecurity rates are highest, helping to eliminate barriers like travel and access to fresh produce.

The nonprofit continues to advocate for providing nutritious meals to Central Texans. There are over 60 distribution sites across Central Texas.

What they're saying:

"Childhood food insecurity rate in Texas is higher than in other areas in the country and so while the Central Texas Food Bank will continue making meals and participating in its summer food service program. We provide food to over 55 sites. The impact that this money would have on families is huge, and we cannot make up for that. Families having summer EBT benefits reduces the dependency on the food bank," said Sari Vatske, CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank.