Central Texas Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals amid supply chain issues, rising costs

From its headquarters in South Austin, the Central Texas Food Bank distributes meals across 21 counties statewide.

A lot goes on behind the scenes in order to get food to families.

"I’m inspecting all the items making sure that they’re not expired, and they’re still in good shape," said volunteer Jessica Kizer on Monday. "I just like to help and give back where I can."

She and her sons were just some volunteers helping fill a need that grows during the holiday season.

"We work really, really hard in the lead up to Thanksgiving to make sure that we have tons of turkey and all the traditional sides that folks expect," said Mark Jackson, chief development officer. "Then we work with a network of 250 organizations to make sure that they have access to those items and are able to get those out to their families before the big holiday."

This comes as supply chain issues have lingered post-pandemic. FOX 7 was told the food bank had trouble securing turkeys this year because of a shortage.

Additionally, inflation has been affecting grocery affordability for the community.

"It’s definitely hitting families hard," said Jackson. "We're hearing from our organizations that we work with to distribute food that they're seeing more clients and more people in need."

Jackson said they’re still seeing about 20% more clients at CTFB distributions than they were before the pandemic.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn will help hand out groceries at a CTFB Mobile Pantry being held in South Austin.

The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Onion Creek Soccer Complex.

Right now, monetary donations made to the Central Texas Food Bank will be tripled thanks to a generous donor. To donate, click here.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, click here.