Federal support for Texas community-based COVID-19 testing sites extended

The federal government has granted an extension for support of community-based COVID-19 testing sites in Texas.

On, Friday Governor Greg Abbott announced that the federal government had granted his request to extend operations for the testing sites across Texas.

"The State of Texas remains unwavering in our efforts to secure access to testing in communities across the state," said Governor Abbott. "These federally-supported testing sites are a vital component of this commitment."

The federal government will maintain support for the program while surging resources to Dallas and Houston in order to support testing needs within the community.

"I thank our federal partners for extending these operations in Texas, and for their flexibility in allocating their resources to the communities of Dallas and Houston that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases right now. By continuing to increase testing and remaining vigilant against outbreaks of COVID-19, we will mitigate the spread of this virus and keep our communities safe," said Governor Abbott.

