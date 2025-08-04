5 homicides in a week reported in Central Texas

The Brief String of violent incidents in Central Texas in last week Five homicides in span of a week, with one death a day for the last three days



Monday's murder in Travis County marks the latest in a string of violent incidents over the last week in Central Texas.

What we know:

Central Texas has seen five homicides in the span of a week, with one death a day for the last three days.

Moore Road shooting

The Travis County Sheriff's Office reported the latest incident on Monday morning.

TCSO says on August 4 at around 1:35 a.m. it received a call from the Austin Police Department.

APD said that officers were at a local hospital with a person who had been shot in the 11400 block of Moore Road, which is considered to be part of TCSO's jurisdiction.

TCSO says the victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and arrived at the hospital before APD first received a call at 1:13 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at 1:34 a.m.

The victim's 18-year-old relative was detained and has since been arrested.

North Austin homicide

The fourth homicide happened early Sunday morning in North Austin.

On August 3, officers were called to the northbound I-35 frontage road near East Rundberg Lane just before 2:40 a.m. for reports of a man with injuries.

When Austin police and EMS arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m.

Investigators say they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The man's identity has not been released, but investigators say they are interviewing people who were with him that night.

Homicide near Austin Police headquarters

The third homicide happened near Austin police headquarters.

Austin police responded to the 800 block of the I-35 frontage road around 3:20 a.m. where they located a man with traumatic injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died just before 4 a.m., according to Officer Aaron Townsend.

Townsend said investigators were able to locate a person they believe is connected to the incident and that person was taken into custody.

Police did not share how the man was injured or his identity. The name of the person in custody was also not released.

Murder-suicide in East Austin

Two bodies were found by a delivery driver in East Austin and the investigation has since revealed the two died in a murder-suicide, according to APD.

Austin police said on July 29, around 4:12 p.m., a 911 caller said they saw two bodies inside a home in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between Chicon Street and Poquito Street.

The 911 caller was a delivery driver who said they saw a man on the ground who was bleeding.

"When they got up to the residence, a door was open and there appeared to be two deceased persons inside the residence," said Officer Aaron Townsend with the Austin Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 50-year-old Jon Nickowski, with trauma to his body and a firearm next to him. Officers also found a woman inside the home, later identified as 42-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, who appeared to have been shot multiple times, APD says.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

The investigation revealed that Nickowski had shot and killed Sullivan before shooting himself and that the two had been dating for several years, says APD.

Leander park shooting

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Leander park in late July.

Shaunathan Raby of Cedar Park was arrested on July 31 in Austin.

Police said on Tuesday, July 29, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Robin Bledsoe Park in Leander.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for their injuries, but he later died.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Bodhi Allen Linman of Round Rock.

By the numbers:

Austin Police reported 70 homicides in 2024. Sunday’s death marks the 37th so far this year.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported six homicides in 2024 — and they’re already at four for this year.

What you can do:

If you have any information on the cases, you are asked to reach out to police.