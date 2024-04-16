Which school buses in Central Texas are equipped with seatbelts?

Hays CISD has a new safety plan in place to make sure all of its school buses have seatbelts. This comes after a district bus with no seatbelts was hit by a concrete truck in March.

"We haven't gotten the investigation report yet from DPS, so we will wait on that to see if seatbelts would have made a difference, but we are planning on accelerating our timeline to make sure that all of our buses in the future will have seatbelts," said Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright, in an interview with FOX 7 right after the crash.

In 2017, state lawmakers passed a bill requiring all school buses to have three-point seatbelts. However, this rule does not apply to models pre-2017.

There is also another exception. A school board of trustees can determine it's not in the district’s budget to purchase a bus with seatbelts and give approval by holding a vote during a public meeting.

7 On Your Side looked into some of the districts in FOX 7’s viewing area.

Here are the numbers (some buses were purchased without seatbelts and were later retrofitted with seatbelts):

Austin ISD Buses in fleet: 551 Equipped with seatbelts: 100%

Buses in fleet: 551

Equipped with seatbelts: 100%

Round Rock ISD Buses in fleet: 251 Equipped with seatbelts: 75% All used on daily routes have seatbelts, except for one that is used as a backup. 5 new buses are on order

Buses in fleet: 251

Equipped with seatbelts: 75%

All used on daily routes have seatbelts, except for one that is used as a backup.

5 new buses are on order

Eanes ISD Buses in fleet: 57 Equipped with seatbelts: 100%

Buses in fleet: 57

Equipped with seatbelts: 100%

Hutto ISD Buses in fleet: 90 Equipped with seatbelts: 50% Buses without seatbelts will be phased out by 2027.

Buses in fleet: 90

Equipped with seatbelts: 50%

Buses without seatbelts will be phased out by 2027.

Manor ISD Buses in fleet: 55 (daily routes) Equipped (fully) with seat belts: 55% (45% have "designated seatbelts")

Buses in fleet: 55 (daily routes)

Equipped (fully) with seat belts: 55%

(45% have "designated seatbelts")

Lake Travis ISD Buses in fleet: 110 Equipped with seatbelts: 100%

Buses in fleet: 110

Equipped with seatbelts: 100%

Hays CISD Buses in fleet: 109 (daily routes) 90% equipped with seatbelts

Buses in fleet: 109 (daily routes)

90% equipped with seatbelts

MORE 7 ON YOUR SIDE STORIES:

However, at completion of the plan approved Monday night, Hays CISD will have 115 daily route buses and 80 support buses, all with seatbelts. Any buses without seatbelts will be decommissioned. As of Monday, 21 new buses with seatbelts had arrived and finishing touches were being made.

"We have some more buses that we ordered in August. They'll be coming in hopefully this summer," said Tim Savoy, HAYS CISD chief communications officer at Monday’s board meeting. "It takes about, believe it or not, a year to get a school bus."

Hays CISD is also considering leasing buses with seatbelts until all the new buses are delivered.