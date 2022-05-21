Central Texas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch, large hail likely

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple Central Texas counties. The watch is effective until 11 p.m. May 21.

The watch includes the following counties:

Hays

Blanco

Travis

Llano

Burnet

Williamson

Bell

Milamy

Gillespie County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5 p.m.

Winds over 60 mph are likely. Winds up to this speed can be damaging. Large, quarter-sized hail is also expected.

This is a developing story, check back for updates