Children's book company Literati hosting book sale

Austin-based children's book company Literati is hosting a four-day book sale so that parents have a way to stock up on books and help kids read throughout the summer.

The sale is going on at the company's warehouse in South Austin located at 4509 Freidrich Lane Building 4, Suite 402. Enter the complex via Southpark Entrance 3. The Literati warehouse is located on the left-hand side as you drive into the complex. You should be able to see the Literati sign clearly from the road.

The warehouse sale will feature high-quality, brand new, and gently used titles for children aged 0-13+ covering a wide variety of topics and themes. Literati’s expert kids curation will ensure shoppers will find unique and exciting titles to fall in love with throughout the summer and beyond.

Parents may also score some reads for themselves, as the sale will include selections from Literati’s adult book clubs featuring picks from authors like Richard Branson, Stephen Curry, Malala, and more.

All books at the Literati Summer Warehouse Sale will be 20-80% off the regular retail price and all major credit cards will be accepted.



