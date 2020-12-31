Chody files lawsuit contesting November election, alleging fraud

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody is now contesting the November election, which he lost by more than 33,000 votes.

Chody is alleging fraud took place and in his lawsuit, he lists numerous irregularities he claims puts the election results in doubt.

Democrat Mike Gleason beat Chody with 56 percent of the vote to Chody's 44 percent. Chody, who is under indictment related to the in-custody death of Javier Ambler, lost by 33,242 votes.

In a sworn affidavit, Chody says in part: "One interesting item worth noting is that my opponent's wife is a high ranking IT tech that has complete access to the voting machine software. This is interesting considering my opponent declared victory hours before voting was concluded. I believe the election process and integrity has been compromised...and I am contesting the election results at this time until further proof suggests otherwise."

As part of the lawsuit, Chody is seeking monetary relief of $100,000 or less and for the court to declare the "true outcome of the contested election" or if the contested election results cannot be ascertained, declare the election void and order "Williamson County Elections Department to conduct and administer a new election according to Texas election laws."

Sworn affidavits from three other people, including a fellow candidate on the ballot, were submitted as part of the lawsuit, each outlining concerns with the way the election was conducted in Williamson County.

As the Williamson County Elections Office was closed, FOX 7 Austin was unable to obtain a response to this lawsuit from them Thursday.

