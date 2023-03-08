Savings at the pump: Circle K offering 30 cents off per gallon of gas on March 9

Circle K will be offering 30 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday, March 9 between 3 and 7 p.m. at locations across Texas.

The Fuel Day Pop-Up event is the second that Circle K has offered this year, the first being in February.

In a news release, Texas BU Circle K Vice President Francis LaPointe said the company wanted to host another one, with an even bigger discount, due to a positive response to the first event.

LaPointe says, "Spring Break is a great time to hit the road, enjoy some warmer weather and relax, and we hope this discount will make our customers' travel plans a little easier."

Additionally, Circle K will offer discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon to customers who visit locations during the Fuel Day event, as well as additional savings on in-store items; discount cards will be valid through May 31.

Participating locations can be found throughout central Texas and elsewhere in the state; customers can find their nearest participating location using Circle K's Store Locator.