City agrees to new contract with Austin EMS Association

The City of Austin has agreed to a new contract with the Austin-Travis County EMS Association.

City Council member Alison Alter says it's a four-year contract that will give well deserved raises to medics.

She believes the contract will also help recruit the best people to serve Austin. The department has faced staffing challenges in recent years.

In addition to the contract, the City's annual budget that starts in the fall adds three new positions to expand the recruiting process.

Additionally, the City will invest in nationally-recognized experts in the field to support training for EMS cadets.