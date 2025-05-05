City of Austin replaces damaged fencing on 6th Street

The Brief The temporary fencing on 6th Street is being replaced after being damaged Some people still have mixed emotions about the fencing The City of Austin has shared plans to add something more secure



The City of Austin is replacing the damaged fencing on 6th Street.

Fencing on 6th Street

What they're saying:

Over the past few months, historic Sixth Street in Downtown Austin has seen changes, which have been met with mixed emotions.

"I visit Austin often enough to know that there are a lot of positive changes being made," said Joseph Arrington. "You kind of get a different story talking to everybody."

"I think they need to take away the barricades," said Emily Wade. "Sixth Street was way better when you could walk in the street like the animals we are."

The 12-18-inch-tall curb edges are gone, and new temporary fencing is up. It replaced the white metal fencing they put up in December, which was held together by zip ties.

"I think that the street should remain closed," said Grant Corner. "I'm not sure why they opened it in the first place."

Vehicles ran over the fence footings, crowds of people leaned on them at night, and falling into the streets weakened the structure, which needed removal.

"I do think that other options should be explored; what that may be, I'm not sure," said Grant Corner. "But this just does not look very good. It doesn't look like Austin to me."

It was set to be replaced on May 10, but it did not last that long, so they took it down on Thursday, May 1.

"I think it all comes from good intentions," said Wade. "I just think there might be a better way to do it that doesn't impact local business."

The area is known for its live music venues, nightlife, and restaurants, attracting large crowds.

"It didn't feel any different from most downtown areas where there's traffic; Nashville, for instance, they still allow traffic, and there's twice as many people as I saw last night," said Arrington.

Big picture view:

The City of Austin has shared plans to add something more secure, but in the meantime, the barricades will remain until they find a long-term solution.

According to APD, preliminary reports show safety has slightly improved on 6th Street since putting up barriers.