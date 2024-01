The City of Blanco will be shutting off water to the city due to a water leak.

The city said a water leak at US 281 and 4th Street has caused the city to shut off service citywide.

Inframark and TxDOT crews are working to restore the service.

Also, the southbound lane of US 281 near 4th Street is closed and will remain closed overnight into the next morning, so crews can repair the water leak in the area.