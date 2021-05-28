City of Georgetown offers tips to stay safe in summer heat

As temperatures rise, the City of Georgetown is reminding residents to protect their families and pets against the summer heat and heat-related illness this summer.

The city offers the following tips to keep your pets and families cool this summer:

Protect pet paws

In hotter temperatures, it becomes increasingly dangerous for dogs to go on walks on concrete and asphalt. Asphalt absorbs heat throughout the day and stays hot even after the sun goes down, which can burn a pet’s paw pads.

Owners are advised to take short walks in the shade in the early morning. If it’s too hot for you to keep your hand on the asphalt/concrete for more than five seconds, it’s too hot for your dog.

Stay hydrated

The city says it is important to remember to drink water to prevent dehydration and heat-related illness.

Dogs usually need three to four times the normal amount of water in hot weather, depending on their size and activity level, to stay hydrated. If you’re taking them for a hike or day at the lake, make sure to take plenty of extra water for them.

Residents are advised to watch for signs of dehydration, such as pale gums and lethargy, and the city says that adding a touch of low-sodium broth can encourage drinking.

Don’t leave your dog or small children in a parked vehicle

Leaving pets or children in a parked car on a warm day can be a deadly mistake as the temperature in a parked car can heat up like an oven, even with the windows cracked. For example, it can reach 140 degrees in less than 15 minutes. Open windows and shaded parking areas won’t save your pet’s life in temperatures that high.

Dogs pant to cool off and only excrete sweat through their paw pads instead of sweating through their skin like people. With only hot air to breathe, your pet can quickly suffer brain damage or die from heatstroke.

Residents are advised to leave their pets at home. If you must take them along with you, plan your day so that you can drive directly to the destination.

Anyone who sees a dog left in a hot car in Georgetown that appears to be in distress can call 512-930-3510, ext. 6, for Animal Control. Children in hot cars can experience the same effects. Anyone who sees a child unattended in a vehicle can call 911.

Prepare and stay safe

Knowing the signs of heat-related illness and how to respond is important. For more information on how to prepare and stay safe in the heat, click here.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has also shared its top six "heat hacks" for staying safe outdoors in the summer.