City of Georgetown shows support for 13-year-old battling leukemia

The city of Georgetown is showing a 13-year-old that she’s not alone in the fight against leukemia.

Adeline Jansson was first diagnosed with the rare blood cancer back in April. Since the school year began she’s been having to attend Benold Middle School virtually sometimes even in the hospital.

“It’s been really hard for the semester to not only going through treatment but going through that aspect of her social life,” Katie Jansson, Adeline’s mother, said.

On Tuesday her friends and fellow bandmates surprised her at her home in Georgetown playing classic holiday tunes, letting her know she’s not alone in this fight.

“It’s pretty awesome, I walked outside and saw them, just to know that they put it all together it’s pretty cool,” said Adeline Jansson.

Being in percussion Jansson said if she would’ve known ahead of time she would’ve grabbed her equipment and joined her friends in playing.

“This is pretty cool, this is the closest I’ve been face-to-face with some of these friends. Yeah I definitely miss being able to be in band class just seeing them in person in a while,” said Jansson.

Once the concert was over she was handed a proclamation from the city saying that the city also shows support in her battle.

