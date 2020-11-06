City of Georgetown, We Are Blood to hold blood drive

The City of Georgetown will be hosting a blood drive next week for We Are Blood.

The drive is set for Friday, Nov. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Recreation Center on N. Austin Ave.

The city says that appointments are required for blood donors and can be scheduled through the We Are Blood website or by calling at 512-206-1242. Donors should bring a government-issued photo ID and must wear a mask in the Recreation Center.

Staff at the event will screen for COVID-19 with donors and will follow safe practices such as cleaning surfaces after each donor, according to the city. Those who are donating should have a meal 2-3 hours prior to donating.

We Are Blood will conduct COVID-19 antibody testing on all donations.

Anyone with eligibility questions, assistance signing up, or needs more information is asked to call We Are Blood at 512-206-1242 or visit their website.

