Georgetown adopts new rates for water, wastewater, solid waste

The Georgetown City Council recently approved new residential water, wastewater, and solid waste rates.

The new water and wastewater rates go into effect Jan. 1, 2021. The new solid waste rates go into effect on Nov. 1.

The new water rates include an increase of $1.50 to the average residential customer’s base rate. The change also includes reducing the number of tiers for the volumetric rate to help meet the council’s conservation goals.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The new water rates include an increase of $1.50 to the average residential customer’s base rate. (City of Georgetown)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

For the average water user using 10,200 gallons per month, the monthly water bill will increase to $46.25 from $40.98. The council also approved increasing residential wastewater rates, which will increase to $34.85, up from $32 per month.

Advertisement

Council also approved a $1.37 increase to residential customer solid waste rates to help cover an increase in costs from Texas Disposal Systems, the expansion of the Transfer Station, and the City’s household hazardous waste program. The updated solid waste rates go into effect Nov. 1.

RELATED: Georgetown cracking down on homes, businesses violating watering schedule

The new water and wastewater rates come after a cost-of-service rate study was completed this summer by consultants NewGen Strategies and Solutions. The study helped determine the rates and rate structure needed to equitably fund the water utility, including all costs associated with operating, maintaining, and expanding the utility.

As part of the study, NewGen reviewed the costs associated with operating, maintaining, and expanding a utility and projected those costs over the next five years to determine the revenue required to cover those costs, says the city. The cost-of-service rate study also evaluated how the different types of customers used the system to make sure each type of ratepayer is paying their fair share and treated equitably.

RELATED: Georgetown Christmas Stroll 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The utility reviews its rates and impact fees every three years to ensure costs are covered by the combination of rates, impact fees, and bond issuance, says the city. The last water rate study was completed in 2018. The rate study completed in 2020 was done a year early due to the anticipated need for additional revenue to help fund significant water and wastewater projects accelerated to meet customer demand.

A graph comparing the average Georgetown resident's water bill to others in the region, including Austin (City of Georgetown)

RELATED: City of Georgetown asking residents to reduce watering to avoid one-day-per-week limit

Water rates were last adjusted for residential customers in 2014, nonresidential water rates in 2019, and wastewater rates for all customers in 2019.

The city says the new rates will help meet the guidance set at City Council's Aug. 25 meeting, which includes complying with set policy, making sure revenues are sufficient to cover the cost of operating the utility, encouraging conservation, and making costs of service equitable among customer types.

RELATED: Georgetown PD reminding public about dove hunting season in Williamson County

For more information on the new water/wastewater rates, the 2020 water rate study, and a year-by-year comparison of the new rates, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GEORGETOWN NEWS