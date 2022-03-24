City of Jarrell calling for volunteers to help with tornado damage cleanup

Officials in Williamson County are looking for volunteers to help with tornado damage cleanup on Friday, March 25.

The effort is a collaboration between Williamson County Emergency Services, multiple other agencies, and local churches.

Resident Leaann Mohs recalls the moment of terror when the tornado came through.

"My heart was pounding, I honestly thought I was going to have a heart attack, I was petrified, and the noise was unbelievably loud," she said. "You just fall apart because it's personal stuff."

Steven Ruiz is cleaning up his workplace after the tornado sent trailers and materials flying.

"The damage, it's overwhelming because I'm used to coming work and just go to work, and now our upper bosses have us doing a lot of different details, to try to keep the business going," he said.

Mohs says people have already come to help and more are expected on Friday.

"I'm 70 years old, there's absolutely no way I can do this by myself. Without the volunteers, my back already hurts, I'm tired, I'm already worn out, I'm stressed out because of all the things that's coming up in the future that I have to do, figure out how to rebuild," she said. "The community always steps up, everybody in our whole town, has been over helping, donating, it's just wonderful."

The city says about a hundred people have already signed up to volunteer, but they're hoping to get as many as they can. Teams will be sent to different areas to help clean up.

"We're very excited about the organized approach to serving here," city executive assistant Jake Isbell said.

For some helping with the effort, it goes back to the tornado in 1997, with police chief Kevin Denney's father also helping after that devastation.

"I never imagined that I would be. I'm very proud, I couldn't be more proud of my father or the job that he did, or that I'm hopefully carrying on as well and doing my part to help out," Denney said.

If you want to help out, you can meet at 1651 County Road 305 on Friday, March 25 at 8:45 a.m. You can also send an email to g.muniz@cityofjarrell.com. If you want to register for assistance, call 512-806-0800.

Don't forget to wear closed toe shoes and bring gloves.

