City of Jarrell seeking volunteers for storm debris clean-up on Friday, March 25

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management is asking Texans to help volunteer to clean up storm debris after severe weather and an EF-1 tornado hit the area on Monday, leaving hundreds of homes damaged.

Volunteers are currently needed to clean up the City of Jarrell on Friday, March 25. Volunteers will be provided snacks and water, and are being asked to wear closed-toed shoes and bring gloves.

Those willing to help are being asked to arrive at 1651 County Rd 305 at 8:45 a.m. If you want to volunteer, email the task force at g.muniz@cityofjarrell.com.

If you are among the many impacted by the severe weather, you can register for assistance by calling 512-806-0800.

Williamson County officials are also asking residents to hold off on taking regular yard debris and trash to the County Landfill on Saturday, so those with storm debris from the tornado are given priority.

