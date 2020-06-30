City of Kyle hosting annual Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show

The City of Kyle is celebrating the Fourth of July with its Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show.

Officials are asking those who venture out to watch to remain in/or around their vehicles and to follow CDC guidelines (specifically in regards to social distancing) and to wear masks if interacting with anyone outside of their household.

The fireworks will be launched from Plum Creek Golf Course (PCGC) at sundown, approximately 9 p.m.

Parking on paved parking lots around the intersection of Kohler's and Kyle Parkway are the safest locations for viewing.

This year, the City of Kyle has arranged a special treat in partnership with radio station KTSW 89.9 to live stream music choreographed with the show.

As Hays County is still experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials encourage everyone to do their part and keep the community safe while celebrating and follow the motto, "masks on, tune in, look up."

Pet owners are asked to protect pets from fireworks by leaving them at home and keeping them safely inside, shielded from loud noises.

People are also reminded that it is unlawful for any person to sell, use or discharge fireworks within the city limits of Kyle, except under special permit as authorized by the city or in the fire code adopted by the city. Any person in violation of this ordinance may be charged with a Class C misdemeanor and can be fined be as high as $2,000.

