City of San Marcos reminding area residents about utility, rent assistance

The City of San Marcos is reminding area residents struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic that there is utility and rent/mortgage assistance options available to them.

Those needing financial assistance for their utilities and rent or mortgages can go to Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas's website to complete an application. Community Action Inc is a local nonprofit organization established in Hays County in 1965 that offers a multitude of health, education, and human services across ten counties in Central Texas.

Applications can be submitted due to COVID-19 related income loss or for other regular utility financial assistance and are available in both English and Spanish. Applications may be completed online, emailed, or dropped off at their office at 215 S. Reimer Avenue, Ste 130 in San Marcos.

The city says that priority for financial assistance is given to the lowest percentages of income levels, highest energy burdens, vulnerable individuals 60 years and over, persons with disabilities, families with children five years of age or younger, and veterans. Recipients must also live in Hays, Caldwell, or Blanco counties.

The city also says that its utility billing customer service staff can help utility customers with extended payment arrangements by email, by phone at 512-393-8383 or in person in the Municipal Building at 630 E Hopkins or the San Marcos Electric Utility office at 1040 Hwy 123 from 8 a.m. to 5 pm., Monday through Friday.

The San Marcos City Council has extended the suspension of utility service disconnections to March 31, 2021 and has also waived all late fees through December 31, says the city. Both dates will be reevaluated by Council before their expiration.

Those wishing to assist their fellow residents with their utilities may also donate funds by utilizing the donation section on the online payment screen or by checking off the donation block of your payment coupon and listing the amount you wish to donate.

