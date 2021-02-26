City of Taylor lifts boil water notice

The City of Taylor has announced that it has lifted its boil water notice as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 26. The notice has been in place since February 15.

Residents can now resume regular water usage and consumption.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Officials say the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The city has also provided Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS