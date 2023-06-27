Clark County father buys his son his first lotto ticket for graduation; son wins $50k

article

An 18-year-old who played his very first Washington Lottery game as a graduation gift from his father won a $50,000 prize.

The Washougal teen had just graduated high school, and as a gift, his father bout him a Six Figures Scratch Ticket at the 7 Market in Camas. After scratching the ticket to see if he was a winner, the teen's father saw that he had won $50,000.

According to Washington Lottery, that's a 1-in-913,00 chance of winning.

The teen, who is currently enjoying his summer vacation, plans to save his new fortune for his future. He hopes to one day become an artist.