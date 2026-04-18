Clear Alert issued for missing man last seen in San Antonio
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SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Clear Alert has been issued for a missing man last seen in San Antonio.
Clear Alert
Everton Ward, 64, was last seen in the 4900 block of Ty Terrace Street in San Antonio around 3 p.m. Friday, according to Texas DPS. He is possibly endangered, they say.
Ward is described as a Black man, bald, 5'11", with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black gospel shirt, brown sweatpants with a white stripe, and gray shoes with a blue stripe.
What you can do:
If you see Ward, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Texas DPS.