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Clear Alert issued for missing man last seen in San Antonio

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Published  April 18, 2026 4:25pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin
article

Everton Ward (DPS)

The Brief

    • A man last seen in San Antonio has been announced missing. 
    • He was last seen Friday afternoon.
    • Officials say he is possibly endangered. Call San Antonio PD with helpful information.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Clear Alert has been issued for a missing man last seen in San Antonio.

Clear Alert

Everton Ward, 64, was last seen in the 4900 block of Ty Terrace Street in San Antonio around 3 p.m. Friday, according to Texas DPS. He is possibly endangered, they say.

Ward is described as a Black man, bald, 5'11", with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black gospel shirt, brown sweatpants with a white stripe, and gray shoes with a blue stripe.

What you can do:

If you see Ward, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Texas DPS.

Missing PersonsSan Antonio