ColdTowne Theater closes its doors after 14 years

Fourteen years after opening, the ColdTowne Theater is closing its doors.

The business had an estate sale for some of their items that they're not taking with them into storage, but even as they leave the building at 4803 Airport Blvd, the owners say it's nice to look back over the years.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"This building holds an amazing amount of memories and emotions for everyone," said co-owner Tauri Laws-Phillips. "It's been a community, a home, a safe place for a lot of people."

Advertisement

ColdTowne has been a space that they say over the years has brought comfort to any who walked inside. So after 14 years, they're giving some of that comfort back to the community.

RELATED: Austin music venue owners desperate for Congress to pass Save Our Stages Act

"Everything we don't need in the new space, we're gonna see if community members want to take a piece of ColdTowne home with them," said co-owner Dave Buckman.

"For me, and for a lot of us, just that feeling of letting go on stage with people you love is the best feeling," said co-owner Rachel Madorsky. "The idea is to sell some memories. so even a mug that may have just been a mug means a lot to our community."

Tables, chairs, popcorn machines, lamps, and more all went up for sale Saturday, all memories and items from the theater that will get another performance.

RELATED: SAVES resolution to help businesses hit hardest by COVID-19 approved

"It's really touching," Madorsky said. "There is so much love and we feel it from the community and the community feels it from the theatre. and we're just grateful to see everybody."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS