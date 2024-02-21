Concordia University student makes dreams come true pursing degree in education

D’Avianna Ty’Miyah Crockett Bickham has overcome large obstacles in her life.

After Hurricane Katrina whipped out her mother's in-home daycare, she realized she had grown a passion for helping young children.

D’Avianna Crockett Bickham is the youngest of five children in her family.

Her family was one of the many affected by Hurricane Katrina.

"We were able to evacuate before it had occurred. And then my dad also got a job in Tyler, Texas, at Tyler junior college, which is where I ended up attending years later," says Concordia University student, D’Avianna Ty’Miyah Crockett Bickham.

D’Avianna is a first-generation college graduate. She received her dance degree at the same school her father worked at. And now she is working on getting an education degree at Concordia University.

"Just seeing there's a shortage, I'm like, we have to educate these children because they need us. And they are future doctors and teachers and lawyers," says Bickham.

On top of getting those degrees, D’Avianna is heavily involved in extracurricular activities at the university. This month, for Black History Month, she devoted time to introducing her culture on campus and finding ways to involve the Black community.

"I am the Black student union president as well as the CTX spirit squad president, just incorporating Mardi Gras in the celebration and just celebrating life," says Bickham.

She hopes this will help students feel comfortable showing off their culture on campus.

The Mardi Gras celebration will be on Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Welcome Center.