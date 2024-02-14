Connect the Grid Act: Bill seeks to connect Texas, national grids

A new bill introduced in Congress seeks to connect the Texas power grid with other electric grids in the U.S.

The Connect the Grid Act would require the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to connect to the nation's major electric grids in hopes of providing more reliable electricity during natural disasters, such as Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

The bill has been introduced by U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX), U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and 17 other representatives, including seven others from Texas.

The bill would also make sure that ERCOT is subject to federal oversight for just and reasonable pricing and transmission planning, as well as call on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Department of Energy to study the benefits of connecting with Mexico.

During Winter Storm Uri in 2021, more than 10 million Texans lost power, and at least 246 people died according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. ERCOT has also reported trouble managing demand during the summer months, issuing emergency alerts as recently as September and voluntary conservation appeals and Weather Watches throughout the summer.

The bill is endorsed by the Center for Biological Diversity, Center for Popular Democracy, Clean Energy Grid Action (CEGA), Chispa Texas, Deeds Not Words, Food & Water Watch, IBEW, IBEW 7th District, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, LIUNA - SWLDC, People's Action, PODER, Progress Texas, Public Citizen, San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel (AFT/NEA), Sunrise Movement, Sunrise Movement Austin, Texas AFL-CIO, Texas Campaign for the Environment, Texas Climate Jobs Project, Workers Defense Project, and Working Families Party.