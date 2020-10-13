Construction worker dies after falling into open manhole

A construction worker has died after falling into an open manhole and being swept away by fast-moving sewage. It happened this afternoon in front of the Quik Trip gas station on East Parmer Lane in North Austin that is under construction.

First responders were using a system of ropes to send divers into the manhole but were unable to locate the missing construction worker. This led first responders to believe that the construction worker had been swept away in the 18-inch pipe by sewage.

The body was found at the Walnut Creek Water Treatment Plant.

According to Shannon Ryan, it is an 11-mile drive from the manhole where the man fell in to the treatment plant. It is unclear how far it is via the sewage system.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

APD is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates