San Marcos man sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual assault

The Brief A San Marcos man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual assault The evidence at trial showed Cory Grado recorded himself sexually assaulting a victim



A San Marcos man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual assault.

He also received a two-year sentence in state jail for invasive visual recording.

The backstory:

According to the Hays County District Attorney's Office, Cory Grado, 23, was found guilty of sexual assault and invasive visual recording. The evidence at trial showed Grado recorded himself sexually assaulting a victim.

When San Marcos police officers searched his phone, they found numerous pictures and videos of sexual assault. They also found photos of the victim’s intimate areas.

The jury heard testimony from the victim, the victim's boyfriend, and the victim's mother.

Grado was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual assault and two years in state jail for invasive visual recording.

What they're saying:

"We asked the jury to send a message that these crimes are not tolerated in our community, and that is what they have done with their verdict. We want to thank the jurors for their service, especially since they had to review very disturbing evidence. We also want to thank the victim in this case for her bravery and for having the strength to face the defendant in court," said Assistant Criminal District Attorney Elizabeth Schmidt.