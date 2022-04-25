COTA hosting food drive benefiting Central Texas Food Bank

Circuit of the Americas has announced it is hosting a food drive on Sunday, May 8 to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and those who donate will get a chance to take a spin on COTA's 3.41-mile track.

"We’re pleased to donate the track for a true ‘drive,’ and challenge everyone to help win the race against hunger," said Bobby Epstein, COTA Chairman, in a news release. "Whether you bring a small bag of non-perishable food or fill your entire trunk with cans, everyone will enjoy a ride with family or friends – while bringing help to those in need."

Those who donate will get to drive their own vehicle at 20 MPH on the track and ascend the iconic "Big Red" Turn 1, weave through the challenging "esses" at Turns 3 and 4, and cruise down the same backstretch as the greatest drivers in Formula 1 have done.

To receive access to the track, visitors must register online and bring a non-perishable food item or contribute a cash donation at the event. Guests who donate will be able to coast the track at a maximum speed of 20 MPH and experience the track’s iconic turns and elevation changes.

Officials say for every $1 raised, four meals will be contributed to the Central Texas community.

A similar event was held in May 2020 and it raised over $200,000 in donations. During the last food drive, over 20,000 people visited the track in 7,000 vehicles, and COTA partner Germania Insurance donated $10,000 to the cause.

"We’re so excited that this amazing event is returning to benefit the Food Bank," said Mark Jackson, Chief Development Officer for the Central Texas Food Bank. "The last time the event was held, it raised more than 800,000 meals for our neighbors in need. We couldn’t do what we do without great community partners like our friends at COTA, so come take a spin on the track and help fight hunger in the process."