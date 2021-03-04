Council approved funding release for 2020 mobility bond

The Austin City Council has approved the release of funds from the 2020 Active Transportation and Safety Bond, which Austin voters approved last November as Proposition B.

The Austin Transportation Department says that this allows it and Austin Public Works to hire the initial staff necessary to begin work on the $460 million in local mobility projects across the City, marking the next step in a multi-year process to deliver projects to the public.

Austin voters approved the funds by a 2:1 margin. Projects funded by this proposition include:

$102 million for major capital improvements

$80 million for sidewalks

$80 million for urban trails

$65 million for safety and Vision Zero

$53 million to improve substandard streets

$40 million for bikeways

$20 million for safe routes to school

$19 million for local transit enhancement

$1 million for Neighborhood Partnering Program

These projects are in addition to the $160 million in funds approved in November 2018 and $720 million voters approved in November 2016. ATD says that all three rounds of funding work hand-in-hand to ensure seamless connectivity improvements from Austin’s busiest roads to neighborhood streets and points in-between. Outlined by the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, that includes reducing dependence on vehicle trips, so only half are made alone by car by 2040.

All work related to the 2020 Active Transportation and Safety Bond is anticipated to be completed by 2027.

Council approved Items 60-62 today related to bond program staffing. Once hired, City staff will begin engaging the community and continue refining prioritization for the bond programs.

Construction from the 2020 bond is anticipated to begin in late this year or early next year.

Click here to read more about the projects.