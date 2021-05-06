COVID-19 vaccine call center to be launched in Texas

A state COVID-19 vaccine call center is being launched to help connect Texas organizations and businesses with mobile vaccination teams.

Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department announced the launch of the call center, which will be available starting Friday at 8 a.m.

Texas businesses or civic organizations can call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team to vaccinate employees, visitors, or members. To qualify for a visit, a business or civic organization must have 10 or more employees, visitors, or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated.

Homebound Texans are also encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home.

"Vaccines are the most effective tool in Texas' fight against COVID-19, and we are committed to making COVID-19 vaccines even more widely available to Texans across the state," said Abbott. "The State Vaccine Call Center will help connect businesses and civic organizations with these life-saving shots and ensure that more Texans have an opportunity to get vaccinated. I urge organizations and businesses to call 844-90-TEXAS and schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary."

Abbott and TDEM originally launched the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program in January 2021 to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas of Texas. Since the program's initial launch, the responsibilities of State Mobile Vaccine Teams have been expanded to meet various COVID-19 vaccination needs of communities across the state.

These teams are made up of members of the Texas National Guard and coordinated by TDEM.

