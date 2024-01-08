Austin game room shooting: Police identify 2 people killed

Austin police have identified the two men shot and killed at a North Austin game room early Sunday morning.

APD says that around 4:46 a.m. Jan. 7, Austin 911 received multiple calls about a disturbance at Cowboys, a digital game room at 9411 Parkfield Drive in North Austin. 911 also received information that multiple people had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The two men, later identified by police as 35-year-old Deondre Flint and 46-year-old Jamie Davis, died on the scene a short time later.

READ MORE

During the investigation, APD learned that a third person, a woman, had been taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that Davis and his girlfriend had been asked to leave the game room and they walked out. Security personnel, including Flint, walked into the parking lot as well.

Davis's girlfriend then got into a physical altercation with a female employee of the game room. The fight then escalated into a shooting between Davis and security personnel, resulting in Davis shooting Flint and Davis being shot by another security employee.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The security employee has cooperated with the investigation, says APD, and the Travis County District Attorney's office has determined his actions were justified. No charges were filed, and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

Austin police say this incident is being investigated as Austin's second and third homicides of 2024.