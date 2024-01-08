Kyle man gets 52 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

A Kyle man was sentenced to 52 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Hays County District Attorney, 44-year-old Jacob Earl Shirejian was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 8 on two first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two second-degree felony counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The evidence at trial showed the victim in the case was as young as 6 or 7 years old when the assaults began. The victim kept the abuse a secret until she was a teenager. Charges were filed after she told an adult about the assaults.

MORES STORIES:

"There is nothing more evil or more reprehensible than those who prey on children," said Kelly Higgins, criminal district attorney for Hays County. "My office will continue to prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to defend those who can’t defend themselves."

On Monday, Shirejian was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of eight years on the indecency counts and two consecutive sentences of 18 years on the aggravated sexual assault counts. Because the sentences are consecutive, or "stacked," Shirejian must serve each sentence before the next sentence begins.