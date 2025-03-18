Crabapple Fire: Wildfire near Fredericksburg is 85% contained; burns nearly 10K acres

article

The Brief The Crabapple fire is now 85% contained and has burned 9,858 acres as of March 18 The current affected area stretches from Lower Crabapple Road to FM 1631, according to the city of Fredericksburg. A relief fund has been set up with the One Star Foundation for anyone wanting to donate.



The Crabapple Fire has burned nearly 10,000 acres and is 85 percent contained, according to Fredericksburg Fire EMS. The elevated fire weather conditions on Tuesday, and worse conditions on Wednesday are a concern.

The affected area has been updated due to better mapping to an estimated 9,858 acres. The current affected area stretches from Lower Crabapple Road to Farm-to- Market Road 1631.

Crabapple Fire in Fredricksburg

The backstory:

The fire began as a grass fire around 1 p.m. on March 15, just 11 miles north of Fredericksburg between Lower Crabapple Road and Landrum Creek.

The fire has since moved east across Highway 16 North due to high winds and prime conditions for wildfires in the area, says the city.

On Sunday morning, Fredericksburg Fire EMS said no injuries had been reported so far, but that numerous structures have reportedly been lost and more are still threatened.

Elevated Fire Weather Conditions

Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions exist throughout the area with southeast winds of 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph and low humidity values of 15 to 20 percent. Windy conditions are forecast to be even more elevated on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

"Overnight, our crews continued to put out flare-ups as that arose," Fredericksburg Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell said. "They faced fewer areas of concern than previous nights. Today, we will again battle windy conditions. We ask that everyone continues to be overly cautious with anything that could start a fire."

Latest Update

What we know:

The forest service says that crews are continuing to mop up across the area and will work on widening and improving containment lines.

Damage assessments from the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are listed below:

Nine homes were destroyed – seven were possibly occupied and two were not occupied.

Two homes damaged

20 outbuildings destroyed

Four outbuildings damaged

How can I help the relief effort?

What you can do:

Fredericksburg Fire says food, water and other supply donations are not currently needed. Officials at the scene told FOX 7 Austin Sunday night that they are thankful for what they have received.

Instead, those wanting to help are asked to donate to the Crabapple Fire Relief Fund, which will help provide "emergency aid, essential supplies, and long-term recovery assistance to help families rebuild their homes, restore their land, and restart their businesses," according to the fund's website.

The fire has also impacted local ranchers and livestock owners in Gillespie County. To aid recovery, a livestock supply point at Gillespie County Fairgrounds is collecting hay, feed, and fencing supplies for affected cattle, sheep, and goats.

"That's where we're really looking to support them so they can get back on their feet as quickly as possible with the smallest amount of impact to their daily routines," Kevin Knapick, a disaster assessment and recovery agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, said.

Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., donations can also be facilitated by Behrends Feed & Fertilizer, Lochte Feed and General Store, and Allied Ag Services Inc. Anyone with questions can call 830-988-6173.

For barbed wire, the request is for 14-gauge non-red tip wire. Additionally, they are available for landowners to begin picking up donations from the fairgrounds. For questions, please call (830) 988-6173.

An emergency location for horses and cattle affected by the Crabapple Fire is available at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo property. It will be temporarily available. Call 210-225-5851 for assistance.

READ MORE: Texas wildfires: FEMA approves federal assistance grants for fires in Gray, Gillespie counties

Disaster Declaration: No Outdoor Burning

Gillespie County has also issued a disaster declaration and an order restricting outdoor burning.

The order also says that all outdoor "hot work," such as welding or cutting with a torch, should be avoided if at all possible, and any necessary work can only be conducted when adequate water or other appropriate fire suppressant is immediately available.

Violating the order is punishable as a Class C misdemeanor by a fine of up to $500 or by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail, whichever is greater.