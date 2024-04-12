No injuries reported after crane collapse at Taylor Samsung facility

article

A crane at Samsung collapsed Friday afternoon at the Taylor facility.

The company said the crane’s operator noticed a mechanical issue around 1 pm.

While they were preparing to repair it, the boom went out of control and came to the ground.

Samsung says no one was injured and there was no damage to any of the buildings.

It added the collapse is not expected to delay its schedule for future production.

Samsung said the crane was operated by a third party. It didn’t know the name of that company, but said it is working with OSHA to investigate what happened.