Taylor plant on target to be operational by end of 2024, Samsung says

Construction crews were busy Tuesday morning moving around the main building of the new Samsung plant in Taylor.

Many of those workers are customers of David Dreier, who owns a local mattress store.

"I have a lot of people coming in from out of state working at Samsung, you know, plumbers, tile people. You know, I ask them what they're doing, you know, and how long they're going to be here. And I said, well, we'll be here for a couple of years at least," said Dreier.

In a statement sent to FOX 7 Austin, a spokesperson for Samsung said the Taylor fabrication site is on target to be operational by the end of 2024. They could not comment about when mass production would begin.

A new generation of computer chip will be made at the Taylor Samsung plant. In late December, a high ranking company officials made headlines by saying mass production will be delayed and may not start until 2025.

The $17 billion project can be seen for several miles. Jeanette Dana, who lives in Taylor, has watched the site take shape and believes it will provide good jobs.

"Well, I just figure that, you know, there's always construction delays, no matter what size of the project. And it's a huge project. So that might have to be expected. You know, I'm thinking it's a little bit disappointing probably for the people that own the company, obviously, as well and for the, you know, the citizens of Taylor," said Dana.

In a joint statement, officials from Taylor and Williamson County called Samsung an "amazing partner" that has delivered on its promises. They also pointed out construction is ongoing and there have not been any issues with local permitting.

On Jan. 2, in a social media post, county officials made it clear they have not throttled back. Williamson County provided aerial views of road projects around the Samsung plant. The update noted how some are completed, others are under construction, and work on a major bypass linking SH 130 and Hwy 79 has started.

Some of the construction taking place is next to David Dreier’s store.

"I'm pleased with the construction. I'm not pleased with the chips on my window, my windshield. I wish they could fix that for me. But, you know, a lot of big trucks and gravel haulers and all that going back and forth. But as far as getting roads, construction, it looks like they're doing it right," said Dreier.

The wait, according to Jeanette Dana, and any anxiety will be worth it. But she did note one negative side effect.

"It's not necessarily worth the increase in my property value. They shot my taxes way up, but I come from California, so I know what it's like to have high, high property taxes," said Dana.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell was out of town on Tuesday. In a text message, the judge said he expects 2024 will be an amazing year with Samsung.